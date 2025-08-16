Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Accenture Q2 Earnings

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $3.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.21.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $247.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.61. Accenture has a 12 month low of $236.67 and a 12 month high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

