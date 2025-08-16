Research Analysts Set Expectations for ZVRA FY2027 Earnings

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Folkes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $25.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.40% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

ZVRA stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZVRA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

