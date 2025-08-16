Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 6,000 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,304.80. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE OLO opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Olo Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.58.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $85.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLO. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $10.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of OLO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in OLO by 171.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

