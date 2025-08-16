Sidoti Csr Has Bearish Forecast for KGEI FY2026 Earnings

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Kolibri Global Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Kolibri Global Energy Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:KGEI opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.05.

Kolibri Global Energy (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 9,739,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,815,000 after buying an additional 2,669,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 1,738.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 431,395 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kolibri Global Energy by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 120,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

