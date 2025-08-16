Q2 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Reduced by Zacks Research

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2026 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.72 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after buying an additional 1,617,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $617,269,000 after purchasing an additional 346,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $453,461,000 after purchasing an additional 92,549 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $437,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,903,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

