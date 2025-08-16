William Blair Has Bearish Outlook for AAON FY2026 Earnings

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AAON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

AAON Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $79.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12 and a beta of 0.94. AAON has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,617.92. This represents a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAON by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,414,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 47,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

