FY2026 EPS Estimate for Dycom Industries Lowered by Analyst

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.51. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.47. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NYSE DY opened at $267.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $285.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dycom Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

