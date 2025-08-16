Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $58,281.90 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00.
Q2 Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.30 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.82.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
