Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells $58,281.90 in Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Offerdahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Q2 alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $87,770.00.

Q2 Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $74.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,491.30 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $112.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.