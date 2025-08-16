Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 320 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Gartner by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 210.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $238.75 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.35 and a 200-day moving average of $418.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $409.00 to $272.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

