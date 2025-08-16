SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Fairfield University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 474,631 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,357,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $961,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $41.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.34. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

