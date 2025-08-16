Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Buys 216 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $591.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $571.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.39. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $594.03. The stock has a market cap of $710.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

