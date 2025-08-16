CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 19,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.5%

CocaCola stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

