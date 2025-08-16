Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 386.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $287,000.

Shares of SPLG opened at $75.71 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.03. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.27.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

