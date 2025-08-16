Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

