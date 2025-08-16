Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 7th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 514,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF makes up 4.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $25,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,898,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,920,000 after acquiring an additional 964,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 113,983 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,484,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after buying an additional 253,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 756,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 751,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after buying an additional 109,629 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.03.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

