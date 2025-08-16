Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,908,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,058,000 after buying an additional 1,718,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,576,000 after buying an additional 1,110,990 shares during the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,677,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,883,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,690.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 652,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,377,000 after acquiring an additional 641,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3408 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

