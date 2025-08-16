Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) Holdings Lifted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Insulet were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Insulet by 6.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

PODD opened at $321.27 on Friday. Insulet Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.31 and a fifty-two week high of $329.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.40 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $328.00) on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.71.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

