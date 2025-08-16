Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 29,655 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,655 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,855,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,984 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,653,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,343,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 2,122,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,113,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 112,472 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

