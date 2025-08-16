Barrick Mining FY2027 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Barrick Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

B has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.77.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 2.0%

B opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Mining has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Mining

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 21.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 114,572 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,544 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Mining by 6.1% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

