Analysts Offer Predictions for NeuroPace FY2029 Earnings

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2029 earnings estimates for shares of NeuroPace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NPCE. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.89. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.74.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 168.61% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $23.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 440.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 300.4% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 34,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

