West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) versus Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian National Railway and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway 26.63% 21.71% 8.04% West Japan Railway 7.25% 9.74% 3.33%

Dividends

Canadian National Railway pays an annual dividend of $2.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. West Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Canadian National Railway pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. West Japan Railway pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Canadian National Railway has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Canadian National Railway is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway 2 9 7 2 2.45 West Japan Railway 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian National Railway and West Japan Railway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus price target of $118.3575, indicating a potential upside of 26.82%. Given Canadian National Railway’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canadian National Railway is more favorable than West Japan Railway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Canadian National Railway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Canadian National Railway has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, West Japan Railway has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian National Railway and West Japan Railway”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway $12.44 billion 4.68 $3.25 billion $5.20 17.95 West Japan Railway $11.22 billion 0.97 $752.13 million $1.80 12.89

Canadian National Railway has higher revenue and earnings than West Japan Railway. West Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian National Railway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canadian National Railway beats West Japan Railway on 17 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks. It offers trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services, comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. It serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, consumer goods, and third party logistics applications. The company operates a rail network of approximately 20,000 route-miles of track and shipping spanning. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works. The Retail segment sells goods; offers food and other wholesale operation services; and operates department stores. The Real Estate segment sells and leases real estate properties, as well as operates shopping centers and hotels. The Travel and Regional Solutions segment provides travel agency and regional solutions. The Other segment engages in the advertising and other businesses. The company is also involved in the operation of convenience stores, restaurants, and souvenir shops; and provision of credit cards and electronic money services. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Osaka, Japan.

