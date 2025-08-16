Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for LRMR FY2028 Earnings

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Larimar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.15) per share.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Shares of LRMR opened at $4.01 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $331.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 9,375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,538,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,524,624. This trade represents a 5,718.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 114.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,923 shares in the last quarter. Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $149,000. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 127,171 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP raised its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $636,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

