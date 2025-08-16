FY2029 EPS Estimate for Beyond Air Increased by Analyst

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beyond Air in a report released on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Beyond Air’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Beyond Air’s FY2030 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.03). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 880.72% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. D Boral Capital raised Beyond Air to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XAIR

Beyond Air Price Performance

Beyond Air stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 278,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 65.0% in the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 936,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 369,157 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 230.0% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 732,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 510,807 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Air

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.