Head-To-Head Review: Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) vs. GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Free Report) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Omni-Lite Industries Canada alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omni-Lite Industries Canada $15.88 million 1.11 $620,000.00 $0.03 37.93 GrafTech International $538.78 million 0.61 -$131.16 million ($0.82) -1.55

Omni-Lite Industries Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GrafTech International. GrafTech International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omni-Lite Industries Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omni-Lite Industries Canada 0 0 0 0 0.00 GrafTech International 0 5 0 0 2.00

GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $1.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 27.95%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Omni-Lite Industries Canada.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of GrafTech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of GrafTech International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Omni-Lite Industries Canada and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omni-Lite Industries Canada -1.03% -0.80% -0.58% GrafTech International -41.64% N/A -12.27%

Summary

GrafTech International beats Omni-Lite Industries Canada on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

(Get Free Report)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. operates as a designer and manufacturer of precision components in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and investment casting components for aerospace, military, specialty, automotive, sports, and recreational industries. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About GrafTech International

(Get Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite. It sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. GrafTech International Ltd. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni-Lite Industries Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.