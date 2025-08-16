Head to Head Survey: Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) and Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) and Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Osram Licht has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Osram Licht and Exro Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osram Licht 0 0 0 0 0.00 Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osram Licht $3.71 billion 14.40 -$850.53 million ($1.23) -43.50 Exro Technologies $16.84 million 1.76 -$210.86 million ($0.42) -0.12

This table compares Osram Licht and Exro Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Exro Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Osram Licht. Osram Licht is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Osram Licht and Exro Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osram Licht -3.27% 3.12% 0.56% Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -414.44% -53.82%

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

