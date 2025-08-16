Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Given New GBX 4,000 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,850 ($52.18) to GBX 4,000 ($54.22) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,700 ($36.60) to GBX 3,050 ($41.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group to GBX 260 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 3,566 ($48.33) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,383 ($32.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,634.97 ($49.27). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,341.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,151.88. The firm has a market cap of £10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 7.57.

In related news, insider Michael Brierley purchased 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,272 ($44.35) per share, with a total value of £916.16 ($1,241.75). Also, insider Mike Rogers purchased 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,553 ($48.16) per share, for a total transaction of £119,025.50 ($161,324.88). 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Admiral Group plc is an established financial services provider offering motor, household, travel and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products, trading in five countries, namely the UK, France, Italy, Spain and the US. Founded in 1993, Admiral has grown to become an established multinational and multi-product insurer and is proud to be Wales’ only FTSE 100 Company.

