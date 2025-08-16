DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLO. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of DLocal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DLocal from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. HSBC raised DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on DLocal in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.51.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLO

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $15.66 on Thursday. DLocal has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $256.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DLocal by 603.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.