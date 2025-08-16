Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Lake Street Capital

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Lake Street Capital to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOLT

Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.3%

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.40) by $1.94. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOLT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.