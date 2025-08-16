Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $225.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.56.

Get Globant alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Trading Down 14.8%

NYSE:GLOB opened at $66.54 on Friday. Globant has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $238.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $614.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 29.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 23.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Globant by 194.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 30.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Globant by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.