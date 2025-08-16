Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Given a $75.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price objective on Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital started coverage on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $54.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. Palvella Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.01.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in WAYNE, Pa.

