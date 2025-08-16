Short Interest in BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Increases By 174.3%

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 214,800 shares, anincreaseof174.3% from the July 15th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently,1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
BioStem Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BSEM opened at $7.04 on Friday. BioStem Technologies has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $28.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.29.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
