National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Truist Financial

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHI. Wedbush raised National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.91, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%. The business had revenue of $70.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,023,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,651,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,232,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,434,000 after buying an additional 53,630 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Health Investors by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,389,000 after buying an additional 906,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,775,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in National Health Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

