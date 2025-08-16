KE (NYSE:BEKE) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barclays

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BEKE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.76. KE has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 3,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,002,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,769,000 after buying an additional 7,760,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth $124,616,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $119,996,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,323,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,135,000 after buying an additional 5,490,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 504.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,949,000 after buying an additional 4,709,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

