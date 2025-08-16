Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRFree Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $50.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

JSPR stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.70.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.54). As a group, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

