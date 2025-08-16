Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 235,033 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 235,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,715,000. Nuveen LLC owned 0.80% of Badger Meter at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,027,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $186.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.82. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.17 and a 12-month high of $256.08.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

