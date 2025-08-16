Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 161,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 13,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste stock opened at $327.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.02. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $360.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($2.21). Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $464.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

