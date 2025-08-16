Nuveen LLC Purchases Shares of 445,641 Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 445,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,837,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 25.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,063,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $2,066,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $2,164,758.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,175,780. The trade was a 34.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,738. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FELE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $78.87 and a one year high of $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $587.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase 1,200,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.