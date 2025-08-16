Aigen Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,873 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,148 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $41,000.

BBD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.68. Banco Bradesco SA has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 99.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

