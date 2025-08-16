Virtu Financial LLC Invests $234,000 in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,338,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 897,184 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,392,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,832,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,641,000 after purchasing an additional 223,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,594,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot

In other WillScot news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,810.95. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,906.96. The trade was a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $589.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. WillScot had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. WillScot’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WillScot from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WillScot from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About WillScot

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

