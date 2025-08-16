Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Holdings Lowered by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,961 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DVAX. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.