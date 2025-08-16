Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,585 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after buying an additional 353,898 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.78 on Friday. Navient Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. Navient had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 206.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Navient Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

