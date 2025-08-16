Invesco Ltd. Has $98.19 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 124.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,496 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.83% of Science Applications International worth $98,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,186,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,412,000 after purchasing an additional 464,989 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $34,909,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 443,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $18,694,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 387.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 126,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.64.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SAIC opened at $117.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $156.34.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.25). Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

