Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,367,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $96,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHI shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.