Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$207.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$194.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 price target on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$189.62.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of RY stock opened at C$188.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$179.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.29. The firm has a market cap of C$266.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$151.25 and a one year high of C$189.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total transaction of C$56,148.92. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.30, for a total value of C$3,701,453.72. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,039 shares of company stock worth $11,175,413.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.