Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,865.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,671,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 1,656,213 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,111.2% during the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 288,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after buying an additional 264,460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,300,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,167,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,691,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,716,000 after buying an additional 113,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV opened at $121.34 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.