State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $25.71 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Ventas worth $25,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $359,113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ventas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,347,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,224,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,941,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,740,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,207,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its stake in Ventas by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 3,097,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,494 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $67.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 157.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.68 and a 52-week high of $71.36.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,219,843. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,932 shares of company stock valued at $24,716,734. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

