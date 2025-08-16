fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) & Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Financial Contrast

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) and Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and Television Broadcasts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.62 billion 0.76 -$172.25 million $0.26 13.92 Television Broadcasts $417.54 million 0.56 -$62.95 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Television Broadcasts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than fuboTV.

fuboTV has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and Television Broadcasts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 5.50% -20.81% -5.41% Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for fuboTV and Television Broadcasts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 2 1 2.67 Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 0.00

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $4.6250, suggesting a potential upside of 27.76%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe fuboTV is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Summary

fuboTV beats Television Broadcasts on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programmes and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programmes; operation of online social media platform; and music entertainment, and event and digital marketing activities. The OTT Streaming segment offers OTT services; and operates website portals. The e-Commerce Business segment operates e-Commerce platforms under the names Ztore, Neigbuy, and Big Big. The Mainland China Operations segment co-produces dramas; and distributes television programmes and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Mainland China. The International Operations segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers; and distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators in Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company also produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; and produces, sells, and licenses musical works and sound recordings. In addition, it provides artistes consultancy, management, and agency services; programme licensing services; programmes and marketing materials; film licensing and distribution services; agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements, as well as film rights and management services; cultural and art development, software and IT, dealership, and corporate finance services; and satellite and subscription television programs. Further, the company engages in digital new media and trading; online sale of groceries; and property investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

