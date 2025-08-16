State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,164 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,470.4% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 188,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $404.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.58.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $395.83 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $417.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.53 and its 200 day moving average is $351.46. The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

