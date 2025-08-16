Reviewing Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) and Uni-Pixel (OTCMKTS:UNXLQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Novanta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Novanta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Uni-Pixel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Novanta alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Uni-Pixel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.41% 14.70% 7.88% Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $956.88 million 4.32 $64.09 million $1.70 67.63 Uni-Pixel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Novanta and Uni-Pixel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Uni-Pixel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novanta and Uni-Pixel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 Uni-Pixel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Novanta presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given Novanta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than Uni-Pixel.

Summary

Novanta beats Uni-Pixel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

(Get Free Report)

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables, surgical displays and operating room integration technologies, optical data collection and machine vision technologies, radio frequency identification technologies, thermal printers, spectrometry technologies, and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About Uni-Pixel

(Get Free Report)

Uni-Pixel, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets micro-structured polymer film materials and related technologies for the display, flexible electronics, and automotive industries in the United States. The company markets its touch screen films as sub-components of a touch sensor module under the XTouch brand; and hard coat resin and optical films under the Diamond Guard brand. Uni-Pixel, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. On February 21, 2018, the voluntary petition of Uni-Pixel, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 30, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.