State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Agree Realty by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 112,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 49,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 4,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675,279. This trade represents a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.61.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

